Jared Kushner’s Investment Firm Almost Totally Funded by Foreign Sources: NYT
KER-CHING
Jared Kushner’s investment firm is almost totally financed by foreign investors with whom he had dealings during his father-in-law’s first presidential term, according to The New York Times. Affinity Partners, the much-scrutinized investment fund that Kushner established after leaving his role in Washington, D.C., currently controls around $3 billion. Almost 99 percent of the money placed with Kushner by investors comes from foreign sources, according to an SEC filing made in March. Affinity has made 10 investments worth $1.2 billion so far, the Times reports, many of which have been in overseas companies. One previously undisclosed venture reportedly involved teaming up with an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund as it attempted to obtain a larger stake in the company that operates Burger King in Brazil. Kushner insists foreign investors with his fund wouldn’t receive any benefit from Donald Trump in the event that he’s re-elected. “If they think they’re going to get special treatment from Trump because they’re doing a deal with me, they’re wrong,” he told the Times. “That would be stupid.”