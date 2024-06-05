Jared Kushner’s Firm Pledged to Build Memorial to ‘Victims of NATO Aggression’: Report
‘BETRAYAL’
Jared Kushner’s investment fund’s deal with the Serbian government includes a commitment to build a “memorial dedicated to all the victims of NATO aggression,” according to a report. The firm, Affinity Partners, announced last month it had signed a $500 million agreement to develop a real estate project in Belgrade on the site of an army building destroyed in the 1999 Kosovo War. The memorial, which SpyTalk reported as being included in the fine print of the deal, alludes to the NATO bombing campaign launched amid massacres of ethnic Albanians. Retired Gen. Wesley Clark, who served as NATO Supreme Allied Commander during the conflict, slammed the memorial portraying the U.S.’ adversary in the war as a victim of aggression. He called it “a betrayal of the United States, its policies and the brave diplomats and airmen who did what they could to stop Serb ethnic cleansing.” He also claimed the memorial project was “part of a broader Russian intelligence movement to split, discredit and weaken NATO.”