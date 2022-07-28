Jared Kushner’s Memoir Details Tense Election Night Call With Murdoch and Ivanka Being Shoved in White House
In a call with Jared Kushner, Rupert Murdoch personally justified Fox News’ decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night in 2020, according to a report on Kushner’s forthcoming memoir. Pages purporting to be from the book, Breaking History, appear to show Trump’s son-in-law’s account of his conversation with the Australian media tycoon after Fox enraged the former president by calling the state in his opponent’s favor. “The shocking projection brought our momentum to a screeching halt,” Kushner reportedly writes in the book, but when he called Murdoch demanding an explanation, the press mogul replied: “The numbers are ironclad—it’s not even close.” A separate report on the book from the Washington Post claims that Kushner accuses Trump’s second chief of staff, John F. Kelly, of shoving Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, in the White House. “Ivanka was walking down the main hallway in the West Wing when she passed him,” Kushner reportedly writes. “Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, ‘Hello, chief.’ Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn’t hurt, and didn’t make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage Kelly had shown his true character.”