Kushner’s Property Firm Files to Evict Hundreds of Families During Raging Pandemic, Says Report
A property management firm owned by Jared Kushner—who, remember, has been key in the White House’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic—has filed to evict hundreds of families in the middle of another spike in virus cases, according to The Washington Post. Westminster Management, part-owned by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser, has reportedly been sending letters to tenants threatening legal fees and filing eviction notices in court. Many of the tenants, who mostly live in Baltimore, told the Post they fell behind on rent after losing their jobs during the pandemic. Maryland courts can’t currently order people to leave their homes due to a pandemic moratorium, but Westminster’s notices could reportedly see hundreds of families removed when those end. Westminster said it has adhered to “all federal, state, and local orders” surrounding tenancies during the pandemic.