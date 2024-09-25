Jared Kushner’s Questionable Private Equity Firm Hasn’t Made Any Profits
BUSINESS GENIUS
Jared Kushner's private equity firm has taken $112 million in fees since 2021 but hasn’t made a dime for the Saudi and other government groups that ponied up most of the $3 billion for its investment funds, according to a Senate Finance Committee probe. “Affinity’s investors may not be motivated by commercial considerations but rather the opportunity to funnel foreign government money to members of President Trump’s family, namely Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) wrote in a letter to Miami-based Affinity Partners obtained by The New York Times. Affinity called Wyden’s claims politically motivated, while Kushner acknowledged to the newspaper that his firm has been slow to invest. Investors have promised some $3 billion in capital to Affinity’s investment funds since it opened its doors—99 percent of which is from outside the United States, the Times reported, and two-thirds of it came from the Saudi government’s sovereign wealth fund.