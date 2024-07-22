Jared Kushner’s Refugee Grandparents Also Relied on Gov. Aid: Report
IMMIGRATION
The Washington Post reports that Jared Kushner’s refugee grandparents benefitted from the same types of immigration assistance that he attempted to ban as a senior adviser in Donald Trump’s cabinet. Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, is Jewish, and his grandparents were Holocaust survivors. When they arrived in the United States in 1949, they reportedly had two dollars to their name and no family willing to take them in. Documents from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society show that Kushner’s grandparents relied on government-subsidized programs for immigrants—including housing, food assistance, and health care—until they could get back on their feet. The Kushner’s showed “a tremendous drive to establish themselves and start off again,” according to a case workers notes on the family with the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.