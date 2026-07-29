Oscar Winner Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct

Actor and singer Jared Leto has been accused by four women of sexual misconduct dating back to when they were teenagers.

Five women, four of whom were teenagers at the time, also alleged they received sexual phone calls from Leto.

Leto, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club, has not responded to the allegations. The Daily Beast has contacted his representatives for comment.

The incidents allegedly span 2002 to 2016, when the actor was in his 30s and 40s.

Leto was also a member of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Jared Leto starred as Ares in Tron: Ares. Leah Gallo

Two men who worked with Leto’s band told the BBC that during the time period, Leto allegedly repeatedly invited teenage girls backstage or to houses where he was recording.

One former crew member claimed that during the band’s arena tours in the 2010s, staff would contact modeling agencies to offer free VIP tickets to female models. Another claimed it was common for a couple of girls a day to visit Leto at a house where the band was working.

Four women—identified by the BBC as Isabel, Alex, Clara and Etta—gave separate accounts of the actor’s alleged behavior toward them.

Isabel, now in her 40s, alleges that she was sexually assaulted at 17 in a motel bathroom after agreeing to meet Leto, having earlier shown him around a Las Vegas store where she worked.

She claims that he began kissing her without warning and then allegedly made her perform a sex act.

She says she did not realize his age at the time, and for years blamed herself for what happened.

“Most of my life I had viewed this event as, I was a stupid girl… and so this bad thing happened,” she told the BBC.

Meanwhile, Alex, a former model, alleged to the BBC that Leto threatened her with sexual assault after her agency was invited to a 2013 Thirty Seconds to Mars concert at London’s O2 Arena.

She said that after the concert, one of Leto’s assistants invited her to an after-party where she met the actor and musician.

She claims she told Leto, then 41, that she was 17 in order to protect herself. But she claims that Leto brushed off the age gap, saying “Age is just a number, and anyway, we’re in Europe.” The age of consent in the U.K. is 16.

She alleges that she was then invited by one of Leto’s assistants to go to another party that night at a nearby hotel, despite being drunk and having no phone battery.

Jared Leto attended the Met Gala in 2019 with a replica of his own head which he carried like an accessory. Theo Wargo/Getty

But when she got there, she found it was just her and Leto in the hotel. “I get into the hotel room, it’s really dark, and then I see that it’s just him,” she told the BBC. “Weren’t there supposed to be other people?”

Alex alleges she was then stranded after discovering she had no phone charger or cash and claims Leto refused to help. When she asked if she could sleep on a chaise longue, she claims he repeatedly replied she would wake up “with a d--- in her a--.”

Realizing “I’m not safe,” she said she immediately left the room.

A third woman, Clara, claims she had sex with Leto at his California home when she was 17, which would constitute statutory rape under the state’s age-of-consent laws.

She claims Leto, then 34, asked her to call him “daddy” and to act younger, and that when she raised the legal age of consent—a topic she knew about because her father worked in law enforcement—he allegedly shrugged it off as no concern.

She described visiting his home three or four times.

Another woman, who the BBC identified as Etta, alleges Leto groomed her with sexually explicit phone calls starting when she was 16, including asking intrusive personal questions including “Are you a virgin?” and “Do you have any kinks?” and at least once suggesting they have sex, despite knowing her age.

She says she was later sent a non-disclosure agreement, but refused to sign it.

A fifth woman, Taylor, alleges that at 14, in 2005, Leto made a lewd remark about her body while signing her T-shirt at a Thirty Seconds to Mars concert, then had her brought backstage.

She recalled holding out her T-shirt for him to sign, expecting the musician to sign the arm or across her stomach.

“Instead he chose to sign my shirt across my breasts, and he told me ‘you have a nice rack’,” she claimed.

She says her mother confronted him on the spot, but he allegedly repeated the comment rather than apologizing.

“He looked at her and said ‘it’s still a nice rack’. He just did not care,” Taylor claimed.

The new allegations follow a social media post last year by Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz, who claimed Leto assaulted her at 17, prompting further women to come forward.

Nine women also accused him of sexual impropriety in a report published last year by Air Mail, allegations he denied at the time.