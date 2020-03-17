Millions across the U.S. have been growing more and more fearful in the face of coronavirus. Anxious shoppers across the country have flooded grocery stores, pharmacies, and every other possible source for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and non-perishable goods. Celebrities have led meditations and encouraged their fans to take this seriously. But in perhaps the most on-brand development of the apocalypse, at least one A-lister has been out of the loop: Jared Leto, fresh off a 12-days “silent meditation in the desert,” only learned about COVID-19 on Monday, when he returned home.

Leto expressed his surprise in a post on Instagram, in which he said that during his meditation, “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least.”

Although the novel coronavirus outbreak first began months ago, concerns within the U.S. have escalated in recent weeks. Last week Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency, as terrified doctors work to contain the outbreak despite the administration’s delayed response.

Leto said he is catching up on the news now, and finished his post by writing, “Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has 4,661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far. That number includes several celebrities and public figures. Experts estimate that domestic cases will peak in April or May. To curb the outbreak’s spread, they recommend social distancing.