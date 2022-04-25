Jared Padalecki ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Car Crash, Jensen Ackles Says
‘REALLY, REALLY BAD’
Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki is recovering from a “very bad car accident,” his co-star Jensen Ackles told shocked fans at a panel. In footage of the Sunday event, Ackles told the crowd that Padalecki was “sad” to be missing the New Jersey convention celebrating the cult hit CW show. “He was in a very bad car accident,” Ackles explained. “He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he’s at home recovering, which—the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind, because I saw the car.” No one was killed in the crash, according to Ackles, but the impact from the detonated airbag left the Walker star feeling like he “went 12 rounds with Tyson.” Ackles’ remarks triggered an outpouring of love and support from fans on social media, who quickly got #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared trending on Twitter.