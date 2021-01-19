Mets GM Jared Porter Admits Sending Unsolicited Dick Pic to Female Reporter
FOUL BALLS
New York Mets General Manager Jared Porter has admitted sending explicit, unsolicited messages and a dick pic to a female reporter in 2016—but insists that the penis depicted in the photo was not his. Porter’s mea culpa came after ESPN obtained his texts to the journalist. They reportedly show that she ignored more than 60 messages from him, before he went for broke and sent one final explicit photo of a naked penis. On Aug. 11, 2016, he reportedly sent her 17 pictures—the first 15 photos were said to be of the hotel where he had asked her to meet him, the 16th was of a bulge in a man’s pants, and the 17th was of a bare penis. Porter acknowledged texting the woman, and initially said he had not sent any photos, but when presented with the evidence he claimed: “The more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images.” The unnamed woman agreed to share the texts in order “to prevent that from happening again.”