9-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Victims Killed in Pennsylvania Crash
A 9-year-old New York girl was among the five people killed in a chain reaction crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that also injured at least 60 people, authorities said Monday. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash that took place early Sunday after a loaded bus lost control on a hill and rural stretch of the highway roughly 30 miles east of Pittsburgh. The crash involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car, which led to a full shut down of the Pennsylvania Turnpike that lasted most of Sunday. The five victims are identified as Shuang Qing Feng, 58; Eileen Zelis Aria, 35; Jaremy Vazquez, 9; Daniel Kepner, 53; and Dennis Kehler, 48. At least 60 people were transported to local hospitals for injuries, all of whom are expected to survive, authorities said.