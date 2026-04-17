Man Arrested After Alleged $34k Lego-Pasta Fraud

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If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.

The brand’s hero device, the 4-in-1 Facial Wand, is a true quadruple threat. It harnesses red light therapy (660nm) to target fine lines, redness, and loss of firmness with microcurrent, gentle heat, and facial massage vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff.

Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask Down From $500 Shop At Solawave $ 400

If you’re looking to give mom a hands-free upgrade (and a bit more complexion-boosting power), Solawave’s full-face Red Light Therapy Mask delivers even more anti-aging benefits and ease of use. The mask allows mom to go about her days, watch TV, answer emails, or cook dinner while giving herself a ten-minute self-care treatment.

The high-tech mask is made from flexible, medical-grade silicone, which contours comfortably to the face while emitting both red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), enabling deeper penetration and more comprehensive, full-coverage results.

Solawave Neck & Chest Pro Light Therapy Mask Shop Now Solawave $ 350

Plus, it also comes in a version designed specifically for treating the neck and decolletage area. Whether you opt for the wand or the mask, consider it the kind of gift that keeps on glowing long after Mother’s Day.