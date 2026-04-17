Man Arrested After Alleged $34k Lego-Pasta Fraud

A pilot fainted mid-flight after reportedly staying awake all night, according to an official aviation safety report. The 57-year-old captain became unwell about 50 minutes into a 6 a.m. Tarom flight departing from Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, Romania’s Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Authority said in a report that did not specify the date. Despite the incident, the aircraft landed safely in Amsterdam. Before the return leg, the pilot declared himself unfit to fly and handed control to his co-pilot. But nearly an hour into the second flight, he reportedly felt ill again and fainted, forcing the co-pilot to raise an emergency alarm. Medics were waiting when the plane landed back in Bucharest, where all 87 passengers disembarked safely. The aviation body found the pilot had not slept the previous night and was affected by noise and a mosquito-repellent solution, according to Romanian news outlet Informat. Authorities reprimanded him and barred him from evening flights or journeys longer than two hours.
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- 1Pilot Faints in Cockpit Mid-Flight After All-NighterCATCHING ZZZ’sThe pilot became unwell about 50 minutes into an early morning flight.
- 2NFL Reporter Axed After Celebrating Colleague’s DownfallCHOPPING BLOCKUSA Today reporter Crissy Ford was fired after she called Dianna Russini a “detriment to women in sports.”
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- 3Man Arrested After Alleged $34k Lego-Pasta FraudCRIMINAL PASTA-MINDIt is miniature theft on a big scale.
- 4Cher Seeks Conservatorship of Drug-Addicted SonHELP WANTEDThe 49-year-old is currently at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire.
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- 5Kanye Faces Being Cancelled in Yet Another CountryNO YE ZONE“In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we can’t pretend this is just entertainment,” Poland’s culture minister said.
- 6Ford Recalls 1.4 Million Trucks With Terrifying Safety IssueTRUCKED ITVehicles could lurch from sixth gear to second.
- 7Tense Air Traffic Control Audio Captures Close CallTOO CLOSE FOR COMFORTMore than a dozen people died there six months ago.
- 8Pop Star Abruptly Cancels Her Entire Tour‘SO SORRY’Trainor’s ‘The Get In Girl’ tour was set to start in two months.
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- 9Football Star Accused of Bonkers $20M Impersonation PlotWIGGING OUTNFL players—identified only by initials—were the victims.
- 10FBI’s Most Wanted Woman Is Captured After Years on the RunLUCK RUNS OUTShe had been wanted since a 2020 shooting.
USA Today has cut ties with NFL reporter Crissy Froyd, 26, after she publicly cheered the exit of fellow reporter Dianna Russini. Froyd was fired following a blistering social media response to Russini’s departure from The Athletic, which came after leaked photos showed her cozied up with married New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel—though both have denied allegations of an affair. “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” Froyd wrote. “We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years.” She also labeled Russini, 43, a “detriment to women in sports.” USA Today moved quickly following Froyd’s candid remarks. In a statement on Thursday, the outlet said Froyd’s contract was terminated “effective immediately,” adding that her comments failed to meet its standards for professionalism and ethical conduct. Froyd, however, isn’t backing down. She told TMZ she is “beyond distraught” and questioned why, as an independent contractor, she couldn’t speak freely on her own social media. After a decade with USA Today, she told the outlet she has “zero regret” and is “beyond proud” of her work, adding she’s “looking forward to what is next.”
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Man Arrested After Alleged $34k Lego-Pasta Fraud
A man has been arrested and accused of buying $34,000 in Lego figurines, filling the boxes with pasta, and then returning them for a refund. Jarrelle Augustine, 28, of Paramount, California, allegedly became the scourge of Target stores in Orange County and the surrounding area, committing around 70 thefts. Irvine Police Department said on Thursday that “in some cases, [Augustine allegedly] replaced them with… durum wheat semolina pasta.” The department said its officers carried out surveillance and identified the suspect, later sharing footage allegedly showing Augustine purchasing the sets. They said he was charged “for grand theft and booked at the Orange County Jail.” The footage also showed dozens of mini-figures in bags, with cops saying the act amounted to “what we are calling a pasta-tively terrible plan.” “If your master plan involves swapping LEGOs for linguine, we can promise your plan will be cooked al dente.” Officer Ziggy Azarcon told CBS News, “These were definitely sets that were consistent with what he was purchasing and then returning.” “These were Star Wars sets and Marvel sets, which have a very high value on the secondary market.”
Pop icon Cher is filing for a conservatorship of her adult son, whom she called “gravely disabled.” Elijah Blue Allman, 49, is currently in a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, as he faces charges in the state for felony burglary, simple assault, trespassing, and breach of bail. Page Six obtained a filing from Cher, 79, who claimed her son “has no concept of money, is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence.” Allman has long struggled with drug addiction, leading his pop star mother to file a first petition for conservatorship in 2023. She later dropped her push for a conservatorship after a months-long legal battle. Since then, the latest filing says, Allman’s life has “significantly deteriorated.” It states he immediately spends any money he can get on “drugs, expensive hotels and limousine transportation.” He currently receives $120,000 annually from a trust set up by his father, musician Gregg Allman. Beyond his concerning dependence on substances, the Grammy winner’s son “has been exhibiting hyper-sexual behavior,” apparently even “aggressively” propositioning a young hotel employee.
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A third country is moving to cancel a Kanye West concert, as the rapper’s tour of Europe continues to collapse under the weight of his antisemitic history. Stadion Slaski, in southern Poland, plans to cancel West’s scheduled June 19 show, local newspaper Wyborcza reported, days after France’s second-largest city declared him unwelcome and Britain barred him from entering the country entirely to headline London’s largest music festival. Poland’s Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska had already signaled authorities would seek to block the concert. “These aren’t ‘controversies.’ They’re consciously crossing boundaries and normalizing hatred,” she said. “In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we can’t pretend this is just entertainment.” More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were murdered at Auschwitz during World War II. Nazi Germany killed over three million of Poland’s 3.2 million Jewish population. A stadium representative was quoted as saying, “The concert will not take place. Our lawyers are preparing a letter regarding this matter.” The stadium did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation. The Daily Beast has approached organizers for comment. West, 48, who now performs as Ye, apologized in January for past antisemitic remarks, attributing them to untreated bipolar disorder. He was also barred from Australia last year after releasing a song promoting Nazism.
Ford has recalled more than one million trucks from its flagship pick-up range. Some 1,392,935 F-150s are thought to have been affected by a transmission issue that can cause them to leap back down to second gear. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a notice Tuesday saying that the “Affected vehicles are equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and were built between March 12, 2014, and Aug. 18, 2017.” The NHTSA said the Goliath car manufacturer is aware of two incidents that have led to injury and one accident “potentially related to this concern.” The agency added in its note that the “signal between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module can cause the transmission to unexpectedly downshift into second gear.” It added that “faults can result in a maximum unintended downshift from 6th gear to 2nd gear.” Affected motorists can visit any dealership of the Dearborn, Michigan, manufacturer or Lincoln to have repairs carried out or replacement parts fitted, CBS reports.
A UPS jet narrowly avoided colliding with another plane at the same airport where 14 people were killed in November. Air traffic control at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport was heard yelling, “What are you doing?” as a single-propeller PC12 encroached into the landing path of a Boeing 767 on Tuesday. “Skylab two five. What are you doing?” the controller asked as flight SKQ-25 taxied toward the runway where the larger plane was about to touch down from Atlanta. Controllers then told the UPS jet to perform a go-around and said, “Skylab two five stop,” before instructing it to cross the runway when the path was clear. Recording from LiveATC picked up controllers later apologizing to the UPS plane, saying, “Sorry about that.” WDRB reports that UPS spokesperson Michelle Polk said the UPS pilot carried out the go-around “beautifully,” and that “there was no operational impact.” An FAA spokesman said that “required separation was maintained.” In November, an incident involving UPS Airlines Flight 2976 killed both pilots and 12 people from a nearby business when the UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11 failed to climb higher than 30 feet after an engine fell off during takeoff.
Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her “The Get In Girl” tour two months before it was due to begin. In an announcement for fans posted to her Instagram story on Thursday, Trainor, 32, wrote that she was canceling her tour in order to focus on her family following the birth of her third child in January. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” Trainor wrote. “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.” She promised she would be back soon and said she couldn’t wait for fans to hear her new album, set for release next week. “I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” she added. The tour was scheduled to start in Michigan on June 12 and wrap in Los Angeles on Aug. 15.
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A former college football champion has been accused of one of the more elaborate fraud schemes in recent memory. Luther Davis is accused of donning wigs, makeup, and fake IDs to impersonate NFL players and pocket nearly $20 million in loans. The defensive tackle who won a BCS national championship with Alabama in 2010 allegedly posed as three separate NFL players—identified only by initials—between May 2023 and October 2024, according to a federal filing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Georgia. None of the impersonated players is accused of wrongdoing. Davis and co-conspirator CJ Evins allegedly secured at least 13 loans from lenders who believed they were dealing directly with the athletes. When lenders arranged Zoom calls to finalize agreements, Davis allegedly appeared in disguise, using fake IDs and falsified financial documents incorporating player photos pulled from the internet. One disguise allegedly included a “durag-style head covering.” Prosecutors say the funds were funneled through sham businesses before landing in the pair’s personal accounts, where the money was used to buy real estate, vehicles, and jewelry. Both men face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft, with plea hearings scheduled for April 27.
One of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted women has been arrested, the agency said. Missourian KaShawn Nicola Roper, 50, of Kansas City, was arrested in High Springs, Florida, on Wednesday by the High Springs Police Department. She was wanted for her alleged involvement in a shooting on Aug. 23, 2020, in Kansas City, where she is accused of firing at a car with two women in it, one of whom was killed. She was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in Jackson County, Missouri in 2020 and a federal warrant for her arrest was put out the following year after a further charge of unlawful flight. She was added to the 10 Most Wanted list on Tuesday, with a $1 million reward for anyone with information. “The High Springs Police Department commends the strong collaboration between local and federal law enforcement partners in this case,” said High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard. “This outcome reflects the importance of coordinated efforts, shared intelligence, and mutual trust in protecting our communities. We are especially proud of the professionalism and vigilance demonstrated by our HSPD officers during a routine traffic stop.” The Daily Beast has requested further information.