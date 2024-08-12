The Boston Red Sox have apologized after one of their top hitters was caught out hurling a “horrific” anti-gay slur at a fan during the team’s Sunday loss against the Houston Astros.

Live mics by the home plate picked up outfielder Jarren Duran shouting at a heckler during the sixth inning yesterday to “shut up,” going on to call them a “f---ing f----t.” The fan had been heard telling Duran he needed a “tennis racket,” having already suffered two strikeouts by that point in the game.

The ugly exchange came not long after Duran had been granted a ‘Heart and Hustle Award’ during a pregame ceremony. Handed out annually by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, the award is supposed to recognize players who “demonstrate a passion for the game and best embody its values, spirit and traditions.”

The Red Sox went on to lose 10-2, and the team says they were quick to bring Duran up on the comment after close of play. “During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” the outfielder has since said. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed.”

Duran went on to say he wanted younger fans “to be able to look up to me as a role model,” adding that he would “use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The team echoed his sentiments, saying that “we strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

Yesterday’s loss aside, Duran has proven himself one of the Red Sox best players this season, with a batting average of .291, a total of 14 home runs, and 58 runs batted in.