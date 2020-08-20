‘Satanist’ Neo-Nazi Ex-Soldier Who Wanted to Overthrow the Government Sentenced in Bomb Plot
PLANNED CHAOS
A ‘Satanist’ and neo-Nazi who once served as a U.S. soldier has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for sharing details about his plot to build a bomb and make napalm on social media. Jarrett William Smith’s attorney had requested a more lenient 15-month prison sentence and a three-year probation period. Smith was arrested in 2019 after federal authorities uncovered a series of Facebook chats in which Smith discussed bombing former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and several unnamed government officials. Smith had plans to overthrow the government, according to prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree, who followed federal sentencing guidelines for a first-time offender, expressed surprise that the guidelines were so “low” for his “troubling and serious” behavior. “His planned actions, if executed, would have endangered countless members of the public,” Crabtree said.