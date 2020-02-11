U.S. Soldier Who Discussed News Network Attack Admits Sharing Bomb-Making Instructions
A U.S. Army soldier has reportedly pleaded guilty to sharing instructions for making explosive devices, months after federal officials accused him of planning to carry out terrorist attacks on American soil. Jarrett William Smith was arrested in September after he allegedly discussed using a “large vehicle bomb” on an unnamed major TV news network headquarters and assassinating then-Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke. According to NBC News, Smith pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction. If found guilty, he could face as many as 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said Smith told an undercover FBI agent how to make an improvised explosive device as well as improvised napalm. He joined the Army in June 2017 and served as an infantry soldier. His defense lawyer, Rich Federico, has argued that his client was “essentially a chatroom troll.”