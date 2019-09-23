U.S. Soldier Discussed Plans to Bomb News Network, Kill Beto O’Rourke: Feds

A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with distribution of information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction after FBI agents allegedly uncovered chats about his plans to carry out terrorist attacks in the U.S. and travel to Ukraine to fight with extremist right-wing militias there.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas said law enforcement intercepted Facebook messages from Jarrett William Smith, who was arrested on Sept. 21, in which he discussed various designs for bombs.

The soldier allegedly bragged of having “knowledge of IEDs for days” after he enlisted as a private in the Army, and FBI explosives technicians claimed in a criminal complaint that a number of the bomb designs he shared were feasible.

Excerpts of Smith’s conversations in a Facebook group chat show that he talked about targeting a number of left-leaning organizations and individuals, in addition to media outlets. In one chat, an FBI agent with the Kansas Joint Terrorism Task Force wrote that Smith discussed using a “large vehicle bomb” against an unspecified major news network’s headquarters and assassinating Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke.

Smith allegedly told an associate he had “a few” political figures as targets in mind, including unnamed officials in Congress, the federal government, and “a liberal Texas mayor.” Smith also talked about “killing members of the far left group, antifa, as well as destroying nearby cell towers or local news station [sic],” according to a criminal complaint.

In a statement to ABC News, which first reported the arrest, O’Rourke’s campaign said it was grateful for law enforcement efforts and was in “direct contact with the FBI” about the case, which is being taken “very seriously.”

Before he joined the U.S. Army, Smith allegedly told a friend who had fought with an extremist right-wing militia in Ukraine that “to fight is what I want to do” and that he was interested in joining the Azov Battalion, another right-wing extremist militia in Ukraine.

Azov, which conducts vigilante patrols in Ukraine and adopts Nazi iconography and ideology, has attacked LGBTQ Ukrainains, members of the Roma ethnic minority, and others. In recent years, Azov has sought to cultivate and recruit neo-Nazis and right wing extremists in the U.S. and Europe.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.