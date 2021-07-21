Wife Keeps Husband Charged With Democratic HQ Bomb Plot in Jail
Jarrod Copeland, who faces conspiracy charges for plotting to blow up the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, was inches from pre-trial release from jail Tuesday when his wife suddenly changed her mind about agreeing to keep tabs on him at home.
According to the Sacramento Bee, after a 70-minute Zoom court hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse told Sheila Copeland that she could land in jail herself if she failed to report any violations of her husband’s detention. The terms included that she keep her husband at home in their Sacramento apartment, make sure he had no access to weapons, ensure he went cold turkey from steroids, and give him access to just one electronic device.
“Yeah, that’s a big responsibility,” his wife said. After discussing it with Copeland’s attorney, the lawyer told the judge that Sheila had changed her mind. Copeland is now expected to remain in custody until someone willing is found to keep an eye on him.