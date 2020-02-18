Jars of Preserved Human Tongues Found Underneath Florida Home
Florida police are investigating why jars of preserved human tongues were found under the floorboards of a Gainesville home, news station WCJB reports. The jars were reportedly found hidden in a crawl space while an inspection of the house’s foundation was being conducted. The contractor reported what he found to authorities, and some of the jars reportedly dated back to the 1960s. The home was previously owned by Dr. Ronald Baughman, a University of Florida researcher and current professor emeritus who had been published in the 1970s and ’80s. According to news station WTSP, Baughman’s ex-wife still lives at the home. Gainesville Police said they were investigating the possibility that the tongues were related to work that Dr. Baughman may have brought home. It is unclear if there is a crime to prosecute in the case, cops said, based on the laws from the period in question.