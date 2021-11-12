‘Abducted’ Teen Girl Who Vanished a Month Ago Found Safe in New York City
SHE’S OKAY
When 14-year-old Jashyah Moore vanished after last being spotted at a deli near her home in East Orange, New Jersey, on Oct. 14, her mom feared the worst. “She did not run away. She was abducted. I don’t know who did it, but we’re looking for you,” mom Jamie Moore said Tuesday. However, late Thursday, there was good news. Moore was found safe and well in New York City after being missing for nearly a month. “Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services. She will be returned to New Jersey shortly,” said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. More details about the case will be revealed at a news conference Friday morning, according to CNN. Over the weekend, Stephens noted that Moore’s case received much less attention than the disappearance of Gabby Petito. “This reminds us that the lives of little Black and little brown girls is just as important as everybody else’s lives,” he said last week.