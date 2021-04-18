Former Star Millennial Mayor Jasiel Correia Accused of Swindling Investors
RISE AND FALL
One of America’s youngest mayors, Jasiel Correia, who was elected in 2017 at the age of 23 to lead Fall River, Massachusetts, will face trial in Boston for fraud and theft. Correia, who presented himself as a successful young entrepreneur during his election campaign, is accused of stealing more than $230,000 from investors who backed his smartphone app, which he allegedly used instead to buy fancy cars, lavish vacations and adult entertainment, according to the Associated Press. He is also accused of coercing his chief of staff of handing over half her salary in order to keep her city job, and for extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses applying to open in Fall River, which has a population of around 90,000. Four people, including his former chief of staff, have pleaded guilty to extortion, but Correia maintains that he is being framed by political foes.