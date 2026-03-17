Jasmine Crockett Breaks Silence on Her Security Guard Killed in SWAT Standoff

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is breaking her silence after a man who worked security for her campaign was shot and killed by police during a tense SWAT standoff in Dallas.

The 39-year-old, identified as Diamon‑Mazairre Robinson, who used the alias Mike King, had been wanted by police over allegations he was impersonating a law enforcement officer while operating a private security service, according to CBS.

Police said the situation escalated when officers attempted to confront Robinson, who fled and ultimately barricaded himself inside a vehicle in a hospital parking garage. Officers deployed tear gas after Robinson allegedly pulled a gun on them during the standoff.

Dashcam footage of the incident. Dallas Police Department

Robinson was shot and killed during the confrontation. Investigators told the outlet King had been driving what appeared to be a replica police vehicle and was allegedly using stolen license plates taken from cars parked outside military recruiting offices.

Police later recovered 11 weapons in Robinson’s possession, including one reported stolen, which he reportedly brandished before being fatally shot.

Robinson had recently worked on Crockett’s Senate campaign security team and faced multiple arrests from 2009–2012, mostly theft-related.

Crockett publicly acknowledged the man’s death and confirmed his connection to her security team, saying she and her staff were “saddened and shocked” by the incident in a statement posted on X on Monday.

She defended the vetting process, stating her office followed all required House protocols when contracting security and was unaware he had used an alias or had outstanding warrants.

“Our team followed all protocols outlined by the House to contract additional security. We were approved to use this vendor who also provided security services for additional entities in the local community and worked closely with law enforcement agencies including Capitol Police,” she said.

Crockett argued that the episode exposed flaws in security contracting and background checks and expressed frustration that someone with a concealed identity and criminal history could circumvent standard procedures.

“This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats,” she said. “This situation reiterates the need for Capitol Police to provide security for members of Congress, especially under this administration’s new normal of inciting attacks on those who dare to speak out. We are fortunate that this is someone who used those loopholes without malice.”

Meanwhile, Crockett also vouched for her former security guard, saying that after reviewing his “limited criminal history… we’ve been unable to locate any violent offenses.”

She added that “there was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he held himself out to be,” noting that he “never endangered her team, worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement and maintained positive relationships throughout the community.”

Reflecting on the contrast between his past and the person she knew, Crockett wrote, “What we’re now learning about his past doesn’t fit the person we came to know as Mike King… Our hearts grieve the loss of someone we knew and the lost good that could have come from his redemption.”

In a post on X, she added: “As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done.