The White House claimed Tuesday that one million federal workers replied to Elon Musk’s demand for them to detail the week’s accomplishments, CNN reported. The Office of Personnel sent out the email to millions of workers on Saturday demanding “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week.” “Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59 pm EST,” the email said. Musk upped the ante on X the same day, posting, “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.” On Tuesday at a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt detailed the number of responses, but not their content, and claimed that the president will defer to his Cabinet secretaries on what the next steps will look like—suggesting Musk had been cut out. “The agency heads will determine the best practices for their employees at their specific agencies,” she said. Trump’s cabinet members and heads of agencies have had a mixed response. There was backlash from Kash Patel, the FBI director, and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of the office of national intelligence, both of whom instructed their staff not to respond. Leavitt maintained that there was no division. “The president and Elon and his entire Cabinet are working as one unified team, and they are implementing these very common sense solutions,” she said.
