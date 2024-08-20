Jasmine Crockett References Her Viral MTG Insult While Trashing Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) flamed Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Monday in a speech which referenced a jaw-dropping insult she previously hurled at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“The question before us is: Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not?” Crockett said to cheers and applause from the audience in Chicago. “I hear alliterations are back in style.”

The alliterative takedown recalled an explosive House Oversight Committee hearing in May in which Crockett and Greene traded barbs.

The MAGA congresswoman insulted what she described as Crockett’s “fake eyelashes,” prompting Crockett to later use the infamous phrase “bleach blonde, bad-built butch body” when talking about Greene.

Crockett told the Daily Beast at the time she viewed Greene’s eyelashes jibe as racist, an allegation which was rejected by a spokesperson for the Georgia congresswoman. Both lawmakers have since invoked Crockett’s put-down to the delight of their respective supporters online.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” Greene captioned an Instagram video of her lifting weights a couple of days after the committee hearing. Crockett, for her part, promised to launch a “Crockett Clapback Collection” featuring “various swag” to raise money that will help ensure “we have a Democratic House.” Her announcement featured a mocked up t-shirt bearing the alliterative insult.

On Monday, Crockett spoke about how she has gone viral “many times” for “hitting Republicans with a dose of their own medicine.” She also attacked Trump with a series of pithy attacks contrasting him with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“She became a career prosecutor while he became a career criminal,” Crockett said. “With 34 felonies, two impeachments and one porn star to prove it!”

“She’s lived the American dream while he’s been America’s nightmare,” Crockett continued. “America, looking at the two choices before you, who would you hire? Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Kamala Harris has a résumé—Donald Trump has a rap sheet.”