Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) questioned Donald Trump’s health with a joking remark about the look of his hand during an appearance on the Grounded podcast with former Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and journalist Maritsa Georgiou.

“Donald Trump’s hand looks like it’s about to fall off,” Crockett exclaimed after Georgiou asked about the state of the president’s health.

The congresswoman’s comments referenced widely circulated photos of Trump’s bruised hand, which he reportedly concealed with makeup during his first public appearance after Labor Day weekend, following a surge of viral rumors on social media falsely claiming he had died.

The 79-year-old president dismissed the rumors about his death, posting that he “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” on his Truth Social account.

Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“We are currently investigating Biden’s health in the House,” Crockett said, referring to the congressional investigation launched by Republicans into the health of former President Joe Biden.

“The current president is visibly struggling more physically than the previous president,” Crockett added.

In July, the president’s physician, Sean P. Barbabella, released a letter stating that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, after photos of the president’s swollen ankles started circulating.

On Tuesday, Trump shifted attention back to Biden after Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him how he first heard about the social media rumors falsely claiming he had died.

“Biden wouldn’t do [any events] for months. You wouldn’t see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape,” Trump said.

Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

“They have not been transparent,” said Crockett about the White House’s handling of Trump’s health.