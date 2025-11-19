Jasmine Crockett’s Humiliating Epstein Blunder Exposed

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett was called out for dropping the names of a series of Republicans who took donations from Jeffrey Epstein, but she got the wrong Jeffrey Epstein.

The Texas lawmaker and rising star of the Democratic Party was speaking on the House floor on Tuesday when she commented.

“Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly: Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, Win Red, McCain-Palin, Rick Lazio,” Crockett stated.

Her remarks came as the House was considering the censure of Del. Stacey Plaskett for texting with the disgraced financier.

“If this is the standard that we’re going to make, just know we’re going to expose it all and just know that the FEC filings, they are available for everybody to review,” she added.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaking on the House floor accused several Republicans of taking donations from Jeffrey Epstein but it was a different one than the disgraced financier. CSPAN

However, one of the people she name-dropped, Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator and former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, was quick to call her out.

“Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine,” he wrote on X.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin responds to Rep. Jasmine Crockett's comments on the House floor. x.com

FEC filings do show that Zeldin did receive campaign donations from a Jeffrey Epstein, but it was a Dr. Jeffrey Epstein on Long Island.

Similar files show other Republicans that Crockett mentioned, including Lazio, Romney, and McCain, also received donations from a physician named Epstein.

The Daily Beast asked Crockett’s office if she had any comment on the matter.

While the late convicted sex offender did make a series of significant political campaign donations over the years for as much as $20,000 at a time, they appear to be to Democratic candidates and campaign committees. Many of the bigger donations were made in the 1990s.

The focus on who received money from the disgraced financier came as the House was considering a resolution to censure Plaskett and strip her from her key committee assignment for texting with Epstein during a committee hearing in 2019.

Recently released documents appeared to show the nonvoting Democratic delegate, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, was texting with Epstein in real-time during a House Oversight Committee hearing with Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, a Washington Post analysis found.