Jason Aldean Responds After Cutting Concert Short Over Heat Exhaustion
‘PRETTY INTENSE’
Jason Aldean is recovering after suffering a heat-related medical incident that caused him to exit a Connecticut stage mid-song on Saturday night, bringing an abrupt end to his concert. In a video posted to his Instagram Story and Twitter on Sunday, the country singer thanked his concerned fans, saying he was “doing fine” after being felled by “a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.” He said he didn’t believe he suffered anything as “serious” as heat stroke. Video of the incident shows Aldean visibly struggling to get through his song “Crazy Town,” coughing and backing off from the microphone. “It was pretty intense last night at the show—anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was,” Aldean said in his Sunday update. “I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could and eventually it was just like, I knew it wasn’t going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.” He promised fans that he’d “come back and make it up to you.”