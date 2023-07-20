Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Is Now No. 1 on iTunes
TRY WHAT?!
“Try That in a Small Town,” the controversial song from country artist Jason Aldean, is now No. 1 on iTunes—just days after it was pulled by Country Music Television for its “pro-lynching” lyrics and offensive music video. It’s become an anthem for the right, as several conservative characters have rallied around the song and video—which depicts several clips from Black Lives Matter protests as Aldean encourages listeners to “try that in a small town” under implied threats of violence. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) and even Donald Trump have all come out in support of the song, with Trump calling Aldean a “fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song.” The song also entered the top 5 on U.S. Apple Music on Thursday.