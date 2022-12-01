Jason Aldean’s Wife Announces She’s Throwing Out All Her Balenciaga Gear
WE’LL SEE ABOUT THAT...
Country music wife and part-time conservative influencer Brittany Aldean is done with Balenciaga, or so she says. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old posted a picture of herself carrying slippers, bags, and shirts designed by the Spanish fashion house in large plastic bags. “It’s trash day,” she declared. The Instagram post came as reports surfaced that Kim Kardashian has allegedly turned down a chance to work with the company again. Aldean’s post is the latest salvo from celebrities trying to distance themselves from the brand, which is suffering from a moral panic pile-on fueled by conspiracy-minded accounts. The original controversy linked a recent ad campaign, which featured children with teddy bears in harnesses, to the promotion of sexual exploitation. Balenciaga has apologized for that campaign, as well as another one featuring real-life court documents from a Supreme Court case on child pornography. Aldean has been married to Grammy-nominated singer Jason Aldean since 2015. “Show em how to ‘walk the walk’ babe!” he wrote in a comment on his wife’s post.