Travis and Jason Kelce used their popular podcast on Monday to address last week’s tragic shooting during Kansas City’s Super Bowl celebration parade that left one dead and 22 injured, urging their fans to donate to the victims.

Ahead of the Wednesday release of their latest New Heights episode, the two NFL stars dropped a short clip on Monday to explain that it “didn’t feel right” to move forward with the show without discussing the post-parade mass shooting.

“Our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try and celebrate the community,” Jason said. “It’s unfortunate and deeply tragic—the events that occurred.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center added that “one of the beautiful things we have is a wonderful community” before noting that they “plan on doing something in the future” to help the city and the victims. At the same time, he told the podcast’s listeners that they could assist by donating to the Kansas City Chiefs’ fundraiser.

“Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys,” Travis continued. “We’re with you guys, and we'll see you soon.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Chiefs tight end and his pop megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift each donated $100,000 to those impacted by the shooting. Contributing to a GoFundMe page for the relatives of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the Kansas City radio DJ killed in the shooting, Swift wrote: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

Two juveniles have been charged in connection to the shooting and face charges of illegally possessing guns and resisting arrest, with more charges likely to come. Law enforcement has also said that there was “no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism” in the shooting,” chalking it up to a personal beef between the assailants,