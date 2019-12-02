Jason Blum and ‘Big Short’ Writer Team Up for a Film Adaptation of WeWork Scandal

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
WeWork’s downfall is getting the big screen treatment from Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions and screenwriter Charles Randolph. They are teaming up with Universal to adapt the story of the commercial real-estate start-up’s controversial founder and ousted CEO, Adam Neumann. The screenplay will be adapted from the reporting of Fast Company’s Katrina Brooker and her upcoming book about prominent WeWork investor Masayoshi Son.
Randolph won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2015 for his work on The Big Short, and he wrote the hotly anticipated Fox News #MeToo film Bombshell. He is also producing the WeWork project. Blumhouse previously produced the Showtime drama series The Loudest Voice, about Roger Ailes.