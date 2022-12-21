Fox Pundit Loses It Over Twitter Voting Elon Out: ‘Are You Stupid?!’

Former GOP congressman turned Fox News commentator Jason Chaffetz was absolutely apoplectic on Wednesday over a recent poll that found the majority of Twitter users want “Chief Twit” Elon Musk to step down as CEO.

“Are you stupid?! C’mon,” he wailed on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom.

Musk’s ownership of Twitter—which he finalized in October for a $44 billion purchase price—has been marked by chaos and uncertainty. Besides the mass layoffs and cost-cutting, refusal to pay the company’s bills and the rapid loss of advertising dollars, Musk’s rocky tenure running Twitter has been marked by his capricious and impulsive management of the site’s content moderation.

After sparking widespread backlash (even among some of his most ardent supporters) for banning a slew of journalists and critics, Musk posted a poll asking users if he should resign as CEO. (Musk had recently used these informal Twitter surveys to justify other actions, such as reinstating former President Donald Trump’s account.)

With most users calling on him to quit, Musk first appeared to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the poll results before eventually saying he’d step down as “soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Sources have said that Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is now actively searching for a replacement.

Chaffetz, however, was incensed that a solid majority of Twitter’s users had the temerity to criticize Musk’s acumen.

“Who are the 57 percent that want to fire the best CEO this country may have ever developed?!” Chaffetz exclaimed. “The guy builds rockets better than NASA! He builds the most viable electric car.”

Unmentioned by Chaffetz, though, is that Tesla has issued at least 20 recalls this year alone on its vehicles. Additionally, the company’s stock price has tanked—especially since Musk has taken over Twitter, prompting investors to grow weary over his increasingly erratic behavior.

“Oh yeah, he also started PayPal, and he’s got an artificial intelligence company that is second to none,” the Fox News pundit continued. “And some people think ‘Oh, I wouldn’t want him to run my company.’ Are you stupid? C’mon!”

The one-time House Oversight Committee chairman went on to say that Musk is the one “guy you want running your companies” before expressing some relief that the Tesla founder has said he’d stay on to run Twitter’s software and server teams.

“As long as he will help control the heartbeat of Twitter in that software development, then I think the world will be a better place,” Chaffetz concluded. “He is about openness, transparency and free speech. What else do you want from the guy?”