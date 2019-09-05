CHEAT SHEET
Jason Greenblatt, Architect of Trump’s Long-Delayed Middle East Peace Plan, Leaving White House
Another Trump administration official is departing the White House: This time it’s Jason Greenblatt, special envoy for the Middle East peace process, who will be returning to the private sector in the next few weeks. His departure leaves questions about a secretive and long-delayed peace plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict that Greenblatt has been working on with Jared Kushner. Trump has called the plan the “ultimate deal.” Officials have said that the plan will not be revealed until the Israeli elections on Sep. 17, which will determine the fate of Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally and a supporter of expansionist policies in the occupied West Bank, according to The New York Times. On Thursday, Trump officials said that “the vision is now complete and will be released when appropriate.”
If the vote is close, there could be months of political maneuvering to build a government coalition, and it is unclear whether Greenblatt will be around for the unveiling of the policy. Officials also said Greenblatt’s decision was mainly for personal and family reasons and that he was only supposed to serve for two years but has stayed on for three.