Breast Milk Test Proves Man Killed Wife by Lacing Her Cereal With Lethal Heroin Dose
CAUGHT OUT
A Michigan man who nearly got away with killing his wife after lacing her cereal with a lethal dose of heroin been convicted or her murder thanks to tests on her frozen breast milk. Jason Harris, 47, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder Wednesday and now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The death of his wife, Christina Ann Thompson Harris, 36, was initially ruled an accidental overdose, but her family demanded further investigation. A sample of her frozen breast milk was tested and came back negative for any trace of drugs, proving that she was not a drug user prior to her death. Investigators later determined that the husband had tried to hire a hitman to kill his wife, solicited the lethal drug, and afterward told them she fell sick after eating a bowl of cereal he prepared for her. In August 2019, Harris’ cause of death was changed from “accidental” to “homicide,” which allowed prosecutors to charge the husband with murder, leading to this week’s guilty verdict.