Jason Kelce was in his feels watching his brother’s girlfriend sing her heart out at an Eras Tour stop in London over the weekend.

“It was insanely impressive,” he gushed on the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “Obviously, Taylor’s an amazing singer, songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level. She was up there for like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

“Yeah. 45 songs, bub,” Travis responded gamely. “Insane… If I’m in the tent, like, gosh. I need a break.”

Jason also admitted that, despite the fact that his friendship bracelets were cutting off his circulation, he had grown emotional watching Swift hand a young fan the Red-era fedora she wears while performing “22.”

“Dude, I’ve never cried at a fucking concert, and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire— I’m going to tear up right now,” the retired Philadelphia Eagles player said. “It was fucking so special.”

“She got into it, man. It was awesome,” Travis replied. “Every single show she does it, and she makes every show unique with the acoustic set.”

“It’s just her, a guitar, and 90,000 people,” Jason added. “And she’s blending from one song to another… To be good in front of 90,000 people with just that, I think you have to be amazing, and you have to, one: have great songs and great lyrics, which she obviously has written and made. And then, two: be able to perform those seamlessly on the spot—nothing else to hide it. Just that was the highlight of the evening for me.”

Travis and Taylor, both 34, took their relationship public last September. Taylor attended a slew of Kansas City Chiefs games that NFL season to support Kelce, a tight end, as the team went all the way to the Super Bowl. After clinching his third championship, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Travis was looking forward to “joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her.”

“They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together,” the insider said.

Travis made a surprise appearance onstage at Swift’s third London show on Sunday. Wearing a top hat and tails, the football player carried his girlfriend out and set her down gently on a red couch to perform “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Helping out with her onstage costume change, Travis even busted out a few dance moves, much to the delight of the roaring Swifties in the stadium.