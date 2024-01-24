Jason Kelce says he was supposed to be on his “best behavior” at his brother’s Kansas City Chiefs playoff game Sunday against but he got so caught up in the “energy” that he had no choice but to strip down in front of Taylor Swift.

His wife, Kylie, was apparently not impressed.

“She already told me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor [Swift],” he said on his New Heights podcast Wednesday with his brother, Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

“I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,’” he recalled, noting that she is not “happy.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center stole the spotlight at the game, leaping out of his climate-controlled stadium VIP box with no shirt on to guzzle beer with Buffalo Bills fans and roar after his brother scored a touchdown. His wife was also in attendance at the game, where she was seen chatting with the 12-time Grammy winner, who went public last month with her romance with Travis Kelce.

“There was something about that day. I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. It’s electric. The energy, the shenanigans. I was like, ‘I got to have my shirt off,’” Jason Kelce said of his viral moment, joking that “this is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lites.”

“I wanted to stay out there long enough to get my nipples hard enough,” he quipped.

Travis, for his part, said his pop singer beau was a fan of his brother’s rowdy antics, telling him, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”