Taylor Swift reportedly reached another relationship milestone in her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—this time, meeting his brother (and fellow NFL star) Jason Kelce for what is believed to be the first time. Swift and her beau’s sibling were seen publicly together for the first time Sunday, with both traveling to Buffalo, New York to watch the Chiefs take on the Bills in a chilly playoff matchup. The pair were snapped chatting in a stadium box—alongside other members of Travis’ family, who she has been spotted at previous games with.