Jason Miller Ditches Trump to Become Tech Company CEO
JUMPING SHIP
One of Donald Trump’s most loyal foot soldiers, Jason Miller, is set to leave the Trump sphere to become the CEO of a new tech company, CNBC reports, though he hasn’t set a firm date for when he’ll leave. According to the report, the company owns a social media network that Trump is considering joining after being booted from virtually every platform due to his incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection. During his tenure as Trump’s spokesperson, Miller spent much of his time blasting media coverage on Twitter and making promises of a grand reemergence of Trump. The latter has yet to materialize. His departure follows some dark days in the post-presidency for Trump. Trump’s not-a-blog-blog was shut down last week following reports of little traffic, two days before reports emerged that a New York grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization heard testimony from a former company official.