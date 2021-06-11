CHEAT SHEET
    Jason Miller Ditches Trump to Become Tech Company CEO

    JUMPING SHIP

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    One of Donald Trump’s most loyal foot soldiers, Jason Miller, is set to leave the Trump sphere to become the CEO of a new tech company, CNBC reports, though he hasn’t set a firm date for when he’ll leave. According to the report, the company owns a social media network that Trump is considering joining after being booted from virtually every platform due to his incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection. During his tenure as Trump’s spokesperson, Miller spent much of his time blasting media coverage on Twitter and making promises of a grand reemergence of Trump. The latter has yet to materialize. His departure follows some dark days in the post-presidency for Trump. Trump’s not-a-blog-blog was shut down last week following reports of little traffic, two days before reports emerged that a New York grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization heard testimony from a former company official.

