Actor Jason Mitchell Dropped by Agency, Management, ‘The Chi’ Over Misconduct Allegations: Report

Actor Jason Mitchell, known for his role in Straight Outta Compton, has been dropped from his agency, management company, a Netflix movie he was cast in, and his leading role in The Chi due to “inappropriate behavior” allegations, Deadline reports. Producers from the Netflix movie Desperados reportedly caught wind of “alleged off-set incident” involving Mitchell. The incident was investigated and led to Mitchell’s termination from the project—which stars Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, and Robbie Amell. A representative from the Netflix movie’s production company, UTA agency, and Authentic Talent management company all confirmed that Mitchell is no longer associated with them—though all declined to comment further. Fox 21 TV Studios and Showtime also confirmed that while The Chi was picked up for a third season, Mitchell would not be in the show past its second season. Following his break-out role playing Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, Mitchell was investigated for assault in 2016 when a woman publicly claimed that he slammed her to the ground in a Boston hotel.