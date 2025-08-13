Jason Momoa Reveals Near-Death Experience While Surfing

Cheat Sheet
1
‘Tonight Show’ Has Record Night Thanks to Fox Host
MAGA BOOST
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.12.25 5:16PM EDT 
Tonight Show
NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The Tonight Show had its largest audience of the year when it featured Fox News host Greg Gutfeld as a special guest. LateNighter reported that Thursday’s show had 1.71 million total viewers, making it the program’s most-watched episode on a “regular” night—A.K.A not directly following an NFL football game or an Olympics event—since Dec. 19, 2023, when an episode directly following The Voice finale drew an audience of 1.74 million. Those who tuned in hoping to see fireworks between the right-wing host and Jimmy Fallon were left disappointed, as the two men were friendly with each other and avoided discussing politics throughout their 10-minute chat. Some of the success of Thursday’s show can also be attributed to a guest appearance by the Jonas Brothers. Still, LateNighter noted that the Tonight Show’s viewership figures—provided by Nielsen live-plus-same-day data—grew as the episode went on, meaning there were more eyes for Fox’s late-night darling than there were for the Jo Bros.

Read it at LateNighter

2
Alicia Silverstone Teases What to Expect From New ‘Clueless’
AS IF!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 4:21AM EDT 
Justin Walker and Alicia Silverstone in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)
Justin Walker and Alicia Silverstone in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images) Archive Photos/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone has dropped some clues about the Clueless TV reboot in the works for Peacock, perfectly timed for the 30th anniversary of the classic 1995 film. Silverstone, who played fashion-obsessed Beverly Hills teen Cher Horowitz in the movie, told Entertainment Tonight the reboot will differ from the original. “I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course, duh, because she’s evolved,” she said. “This is 2025, she’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that.” Silverstone, 48, said she was ”obviously excited" to reprise the role but never planned on it. “I wouldn’t wanna mess up this thing that we all love so much. We will do our very best to honor the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it. That’s the goal, and I believe we will execute that goal.” The reboot will be written and executive produced by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with the movie’s original writer and director Amy Heckerling.

Shop with Scouted

These CBD Gummies Are Formulated to Help You Fall (and Stay) Asleep
SPECIAL FX
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:37PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 5:33PM EDT 
Hand holding a package of CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin by CBDfx
CBDfx

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.

CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.

CBD Gummies + THC: Lemon Dream
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.

Day & Night CBD Gummy Set
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.

3

Jason Momoa Reveals Near-Death Experience While Surfing

AQUAMAN?
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.13.25 4:00AM EDT 
Jason Momoa
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jason Momoa has opened up about a near-death experience he had while surfing, which had such an impact on him that it inspired him to give up smoking. The 46-year-old Aquaman star spoke about the incident, which occurred while he was surfing off the coast of Maui in 2007, in an appearance on the Smartless podcast. He explained that a mile from shore the leash for his surfboard snapped, leaving him stuck in a “crazy spot” on the outer reef where his friends couldn’t see him. The “10-foot Hawaiian waves” that kept battering his head were so strong they also ripped his shorts off and Momoa genuinely believed he was going to die. After 10 minutes, his arms and legs had given up, but finally one of the men he was surfing with managed to rescue him. After that, he quit smoking, telling the Smartless hosts, “The moment I came out, I never smoked again. I just died. I just died. I tried and tried, but I couldn’t do it again because I just, I gave up. Like, I gave up my life.”

Read it at Smartless

4
Legendary Rock Star Says He Won’t Attend His Hall of Fame Induction
SHOCK TWIST
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.12.25 3:51PM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 3:49PM EDT 
Chubby CHecker
Bill McCay/Getty Images

After 40 years of eligibility, Ernest Evans, better known as Chubby Checker, will finally be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8. Evans, however, is making a point of skipping the ceremony. During a live interview, the 83-year-old inventor of “The Twist,” a worldwide dance craze in the ’60s, said he made sure his manager booked him a gig that would prevent him from attending the induction ceremony. “I told my manager, ‘Make sure when we go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the induction, that I’m doing what I love doing the most: Being in front of an audience. A live audience, not a television audience,’” Evans said. When the Rock Hall officially invited Evans to the induction, he said he told them, “We’re not coming. We have a gig.” “Well, forget about your gig,” he recalls them responding. “We never forget about gigs,” he said. Evans said he wants to prove that even at his ripe age, he is “alive and well and the audience is wonderful and my dream is being fulfilled and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is happening all at the same time.”

Chubby Checker is skipping the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (h/t @rockinretropod.bsky.social ) …more to come

[image or embed]

— Future Rock Legends (@futurerocklegends.com) July 29, 2025 at 12:17 AM
Read it at People

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Updated 08.06.25 2:46PM EDT 
Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

5
‘What’s Happening!!’ Sitcom Star Dies at 60
STAR GONE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.12.25 3:12PM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 2:58PM EDT 
WHAT'S HAPPENING!! - Cast Gallery - Danielle Spencer - Shoot Date: August 29, 1978.
ABC Photo Archives/ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The child star who played Dee Thomas in the 70s sitcom What’s Happening!! has died at 60. Danielle Spencer passed away on Monday night following complications from cancer in a Virginia hospital, her former co-star and close friend Haywood Nelson told TMZ. The actress was surrounded by family when she passed. Nelson said that he last spoke to Spencer over the phone two weeks prior, where she sounded “upbeat.” Nelson told TMZ he always viewed Spencer like a younger sister. Spencer played the role of Thomas in ABC’s What’s Happening!! from 1976 to 1979 for three seasons, and reprised her role for the sequel What’s Happening Now!! from 1985 to 1988. She went on to become a veterinarian after her time as an actress. Nelson honored her legacy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, stating “Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body...She will be missed in this form and forever embraced.”

Read it at TMZ

6
Influencer Pilot, 19, Stuck in Antarctica After Unauthorized Landing
CHARGED DROPPED
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.12.25 1:21PM EDT 
Ethan Gou in his Cessna 182Q aircraft.
YouTube/Ethan Gou

A 19-year-old influencer has been left stranded in Antarctica following a daring round the world fundraising attempt. Ethan Guo set off last year to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents while raising money for childhood cancer research. He was detained and charged by authorities in Chile on suspicion of lying about his flight plan, reported the Associated Press. Prosecutors say Guo had clearance only to fly over Punta Arenas, near the southernmost point of Chile, on his single-engine light aircraft Cessna 182Q, but continued south and landed on the Antarctica coast. The charges have now been dropped after Guo managed to strike a deal which will see him donate $30,000 to a children’s cancer charity, leave Chile as soon as possible, and stay away from the Chilean territory for three years. He had been ordered to stay in Chilean territory pending the charges, and has been stranded for the past six weeks on an Antarctic military base in Chilean territory due to poor weather conditions and his aircraft being deemed unfit to fly. “I sincerely hope they give [approval] to me soon so that I and my plane can continue with my original mission,” Guo told the AP.

Read it at Associated Press

7
Sandra Bullock Was Told Not to ‘Like and Respect’ Actress
HOLLYWOOD HOODOO
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.12.25 6:24AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Sandra Bullock says Hollywood once actively discouraged her from befriending other women in the industry, but her bond with Friends alum Jennifer Aniston was too strong to break. “We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends—it was about pitting everyone against each other,” she told Vanity Fair in a wide-ranging cover-story interview with Aniston and her closest allies. “We were told we weren’t supposed to do that—meaning like and respect and honor each other,” Bullock added. But the Miss Congeniality star’s friendship with Aniston appears to have defied that old playbook. Aniston has welcomed her into her inner circle, inviting her to holiday gatherings, spring break trips, and even numerology readings. “Nothing is for her alone ever. Everything she does is for everyone else included,” Bullock said. Aniston also managed to build a bond with Gwyneth Paltrow, and she admits they even talk about Brad Pitt, the Hollywood superstar who proposed to them both. “Oh, of course [we do], how can we not? We’re girls,” she told the magazine.

Read it at Vanity Fair

8
Track Star Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest
BACK ON TRACK
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.12.25 2:58PM EDT 
Sha'carri Richardson of the United States celebrates after running the final leg to bring home the team for the gold medal in the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final during the Athletics Competition at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 9th, 2024, in Paris, France.
Tim Clayton/Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson has broken her silence about her domestic violence arrest after she allegedly shoved her boyfriend last month at a Seattle airport. The Olympic gold medalist apologized in an Instagram story Tuesday to boyfriend, fellow Olympian Christian Coleman, after she was caught on camera shoving him at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. “I apologize to Christian,” read the post. “He came into my life [and] gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past.” On July 27, security footage showed Richardson shoving Coleman multiple times before she was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Richardson, who said she was doing “a lot of self reflection” and had “deep care” for her boyfriend, explained that her actions stemmed from past trauma. “Due to my past trauma [and] pain, I was blind [and] blocked off to not only receive it but give it,” she continued. Coleman, who is also an Olympic gold medalist track athlete, has refused to press charges and has rejected the label of a victim. “For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” Coleman said. Richardson also expressed appreciation for her family and fans for holding her accountable. ”I refused to run away," said the athlete, saying she was seeking “a certain level of help.”

Read it at People

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 06.26.25 5:28PM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

9
Rescue Teams Find the Body of Missing American Hiker Who Disappeared in Spanish Mountain Range
SAD ENDING
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 08.12.25 2:24PM EDT 
Published 08.12.25 9:42AM EDT 
Cole Henderson, 27, missing in the Pyrenees mountains of Spain.
Max Senoff/Hiking Trails in Spain

Spanish authorities say they have recovered the body of Cole Henderson, a 27-year-old American hiker missing for nearly a month in the Pyrenees, according to The New York Times. The Guardia Civil said in a statement Tuesday that Henderson’s body was found Friday, roughly 650 feet down the north face of Monte Perdido, which translates to mean “lost mountain”, in an area described as difficult to reach. Rescue workers airlifted the body out with the help of a crane. Henderson, a software developer living in the Netherlands whose grandfather, Guilford Dudley Jr., was once ambassador to Denmark, was vacationing in Spain when he set out on July 9 to hike in Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park. He was last seen that day. Friends raised the alarm after Henderson missed his July 13 flight back to the Netherlands, prompting Spanish authorities to launch an intensive search that included helicopters scanning the rugged terrain. The Guardia Civil has not released information on how Henderson fell, and the case remains under investigation. Spanish authorities have informed Trevania and John Henderson that they believe they have found their son’s body, according to The Tennessean.

Read it at The New York Times

10
Man Develops Rare Medical Condition After Following ChatGPT’s Dietary Advice
BAD MEDICINE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.12.25 1:20PM EDT 
CHONGQING, CHINA - AUGUST 9: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the ChatGPT logo on its screen in front of a blurred OpenAI logo on August 9, 2025 in Chongqing, China.
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

A medical journal has warned ChatGPT users not to rely on the chatbot for medical advice after a man developed a rare medical condition after following its instructions about removing salt from his diet. The 60-year-old-male checked into a hospital after developing bromism, aka bromide toxicity, after ChatGPT recommended he replace the sodium chloride (table salt) in his diet with bromide—an early 20th century sedative, according to the Annals of Internal Medicine. Three months after making the switch, the man checked himself into the hospital and told staff he believed he was being poisoned by his neighbor. Doctors noted he was paranoid about drinking water and displayed numerous symptoms of bromism, including facial acne, extreme thirst, and insomnia. He later tried to escape the hospital 24 hours after being admitted and was treated for psychosis. The patient later said he had been influenced to add bromide to his diet by ChatGPT, which doctors later found did not provide a health warning or ask why the information was being accessed. The Annals of Internal Medicine article acknowledged that AI could be a “bridge” between the medical community and general public but warned of the dangers of the “decontextualized information” presented by the service and advised doctors to consider AI when questioning patents where they had obtained their information from.

Read it at The Guardian

