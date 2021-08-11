Air Force Command Chief Fired for Sexual Harassment Gets a New Gig—at Another Base
SO MUCH FOR HONOR
A 2019 Air Force investigation into a command chief found credible accusations of sexual harassment, racist remarks, and repeated unprofessional behavior. His punishment? A transfer to a different Air Force base. Sgt. Chief Master Jason Morehouse was removed from his leadership post at the Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina in October 2019, four months after he was promoted, after his colleagues accused him of making inappropriate sexual remarks. One later told investigators how Morehouse called himself a “dirty old man” who couldn’t be trusted around female assistants. According to different witnesses, he once mimicked rubbing his face in a woman’s breasts and has made multiple mock masturbatory gestures. He was also found to have racially discriminated against his Black executive assistant, not taking her to different events her predecessor attended. Morehouse would also frequently compare himself to Morehouse College, a historically Black school, saying “all his people went there” in a stereotypical Black accent while referring to his middle name Tyrone.
Despite the numerous allegations, Morehouse was transferred to another Air Force base in Arizona, serving as a squadron superintendent. A spokesperson told Military.com that the allegations had been thoroughly investigated and that it employed “administrative actions” toward Morehouse in response, including removing him. “As a result of the investigation, appropriate administrative actions were taken by the command, to include removal of CMSgt Morehouse from his role of command chief at the 20th Fighter Wing,” they said. “Administrative actions are a rehabilitative tool that are designed to allow airmen to learn from their mistakes and grow.”