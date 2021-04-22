Dad of Student Who Attacked Cop With Skateboard Charged in Capitol Riots: Feds
FAMILY FUN
The father of a Florida man charged with assaulting a D.C. police officer with a skateboard on Jan. 6 has also been arrested and accused of assaulting a cop before storming the Capitol. Jason Douglas Owens, a Texas resident, faces several charges, including assaulting an officer, for his role in the insurrection. Prosecutors allege Owens bought a plane ticket for him and his son, Grady Owens, to travel to Washington, D.C., “to show support for President Trump and the country.” During the riots, Owens and his son were separated from their group and violently engaged D.C. police officers. Videos show Owens shoving at least one officer who had also been attacked by his son. Prosecutors allege Grady Owens, a 21-year-old Winter Park music student, hit the officer with a skateboard before entering the Capitol.