Jason Sudeikis Will Pay Olivia Wilde Nearly $30k a Month in Child Support

Five months after actress and director Olivia Wilde claimed publicly that her ex spouse, the actor and former SNL star Jason Sudeikis, wasn’t paying her a cent in child support to cover the care of their two children, the sparring stars have now reportedly settled their divorce dispute, and Sudeikis will pay Wilde $27,500 per month in child support, according to The Daily Mail. The two will also share joint custody. Wilde famously ditched Sudeikis back in 2020 for a brief romance with pop star Harry Styles, who also acted in Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling.