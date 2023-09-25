CHEAT SHEET
    Jason Sudeikis Will Pay Olivia Wilde Nearly $30k a Month in Child Support

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

    REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

    Five months after actress and director Olivia Wilde claimed publicly that her ex spouse, the actor and former SNL star Jason Sudeikis, wasn’t paying her a cent in child support to cover the care of their two children, the sparring stars have now reportedly settled their divorce dispute, and Sudeikis will pay Wilde $27,500 per month in child support, according to The Daily Mail. The two will also share joint custody. Wilde famously ditched Sudeikis back in 2020 for a brief romance with pop star Harry Styles, who also acted in Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling.

    Read it at The Daily Mail
