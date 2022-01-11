Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump announced that he will be representing the family of 37-year-old Jason Walker, a Black man that he said was “shot in the back as he tried to return home” on Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Crump said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Tuesday that Walker was shot less than 100 yards away from his parents home.

“We stand committed, with the family and the young son that Jason Walker left behind, to finding answers as to what happened to him when he was senselessly shot and killed by off-duty deputy Jeffrey Hash,” Crump said.

“We have reason to believe that this was a case of ‘shoot first, ask later,’ a philosophy seen all too often within law enforcement. We look to the North Carolina SBI for a swift and transparent investigation so that we can get justice for Jason and his loved ones.”

In a tweet on Monday, Crump asked, “Why was this level of EXCESSIVE force necessary?! We need transparency & answers as to why this off-duty officer ended Walker's life!”

Walker’s family declined to comment.

On Monday night, as protestors swarmed outside and chanted through the night, the Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution requesting the Department of Justice to probe Walker’s fatal shooting for possible civil rights violations.

Fayetteville City Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin first brought up the request. “I just want to ensure that they are assisting,” Banks-McLaughlin said during the meeting. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Walker, who was Black, was shot and killed by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash on Saturday after allegedly running into traffic and jumping on Hash’s car.

However those who said they saw parts of the incident unfold have claimed Walker was shot in the back by Hash. At rallies, Walker’s family contested the notion that he ever ran into traffic to begin with.

Since the shooting, the city has experienced three consecutive days of protests as activists and community members have demanded the arrest of Hash.

Investigation of the incident was quickly turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Meanwhile, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said at Monday night’s city council meeting that she has already been in contact with the FBI and said the agency was doing an “initial assessment” of facts, body-camera footage, and statements made by witnesses.

“We are aware of the shooting death investigation in Fayetteville and are in regular contact with local and state authorities,” a spokesperson with the FBI told The Daily Beast on Monday. “If, in the course of the North Carolina SBI investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate.”