Jason Wright Hired by Washington Football Team as NFL’s First Black President
The Washington Football Team hired Jason Wright as the NFL’s first Black team president Monday. Wright, 38, is also the league’s youngest president. He will control the team’s business operations, while Ron Rivera, who was hired in January, will continue to coach the team. Wright himself is a former NFL player, having been a running back for seven years and played for Atlanta, Cleveland, and Arizona. He is the fourth former player to become a team president. The team has undergone a series of massive changes within the past year, including dropping the name “Redskins” after decades of pressure over the racist moniker, and also confronting sexual harassment allegations.