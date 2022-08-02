Read it at Sky News
A man wielding a crossbow who was caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year was charged Tuesday with intending to injure or alarm Queen Elizabeth II under Britain’s Treason Act. An investigation by Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command also led to Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, being charged with possession of an offensive weapon and making threats to kill. Chail is in police custody and will appear in court in London on August 17. Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said the division authorized the charges after Chail “was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow.”