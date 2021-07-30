An Iranian Revolutionary Guardsman Won Shooting Gold. His Rival Asks: ‘How Can a Terrorist Win First Place?’

Read it at Korea Times
The International Olympic Committee has come under fire for letting a member Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—proscribed by the U.S. State Department as a terrorist organization—compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Marksman Javad Foroughi, who belongs to a Revolutionary Guard militia, won Iran’s first gold of the Games in the 10-meter air pistol event. “How can a terrorist win first place? That’s the most absurd and ridiculous thing,” defeated rival Jin Jong-oh told reporters as he arrived back in South Korea.