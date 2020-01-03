Iranian Prime Minister Says Soleimani Killing is a ‘Foolish Escalation’
Iranian prime minister Javad Zarif said that the United States “bears responsibility” for the President Trump-directed airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. “The U.S. act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation,” Zarif said in a tweet Thursday. “The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.” Reuters reports that Zarif said the attack would strengthen resistance against the United States and Israel in the region and the world on Friday, according to Iranian state television reports. “The brutality and stupidity of American terrorist forces in assassinating Commander Soleimani ... will undoubtedly make the tree of resistance in the region and the world more prosperous,” Zarif said in a statement to Reuters. The Pentagon announced in a statement Thursday that it had killed Soleimani in a strike “aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”