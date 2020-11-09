Virginia Gynecologist Who Performed Unnecessary Sterilizations Convicted in Medicaid Fraud Scheme
SICKENING
Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, a Virginia obstetrician-gynecologist, was convicted by a jury on 52 counts related to medically unnecessary, sometimes irreversible sterilizing surgeries that defrauded millions of dollars from Medicaid and private insurers. Perwaiz, who has since had his license revoked, would falsely tell his patients they needed surgeries, including hysterectomies, to avoid cancer in order to secure their consent, prosecutors said. In obstetric cases, he also falsified patient records to induce labor early and ensure he could be reimbursed by Medicaid for patients’ deliveries. “Doctors are in positions of authority and trust and take an oath to do no harm to their patients,” said Karl Schumann, an FBI agent from Virginia. “Dr. Perwaiz not only caused enduring complications, pain and anxiety to his patients, but he assaulted the most personal part of their lives and even robbed some of their future.” Perwaiz faces a maximum penalty of 465 years prison time, and is scheduled to be sentenced next March.
I