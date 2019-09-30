CHEAT SHEET

    Suspect Did 100 Online Searches of Illinois Mall Before Entering With SUV, Prosecutors Say

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    The man who drove his Chevrolet Trailblazer through the largest mall in Illinois had carried out 100 searches about its stores and layout in the hours before the vehicular attack. Javier Garzia, 22, was charged Sunday with one felony count of terrorism and criminal damage after the act caused more than $110,000 damage to the mall. His searches included store plans, aerial views, and street views of the Woodfield Mall. He also carried out more than 20 searches for a former schoolteacher, but authorities did not name him or her. Prosecutors say he first walked into the mall and then left and returned with his vehicle but they still have not identified his motive.

