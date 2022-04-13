Driver Says His Tesla Car Computer Froze at 83 MPH on Freeway
TERRIFYING
A new Tesla Model 3 owner faced quite the predicament while driving on a freeway last Thursday when he says his car’s main computer features froze up, leaving him with an unresponsive main screen and a car stuck going 83 miles per hour. The screen froze and numerous buttons and switches, like turn signals and hazard lights, stopped working, Javier Rodriguez said. The brakes continued to function but the accelerator stopped responding. “I was nervous that if I were to brake a whole lot that I wouldn’t be able to gain the speed again to keep up with traffic and get around cars. I was nervous somebody was going to slam into me,” he said. He eventually got off the freeway with the help of a California Highway Patrol officer and had the car towed. He said Tesla issued a repair report stating they had “diagnosed and found poor communication from charge port door causing power conversion system to shut off in order to protect on board components during drive.”